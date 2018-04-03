Teen Mom's Maci Bookout & Husband Taylor McKinney Considering Adoption in Wake of Her Miscarriage

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are open to adopting a child after Bookout suffered a miscarriage.

The Teen Mom OG stars shared their hopes of expanding their family in wake of their loss on Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality show.

The couple broached the subject with their children, and her oldest son, Bentley, was particularly keen on getting a baby brother or sister as he wants another sibling to “play with.”

Wanting to be open to other ways aside from getting pregnant to make Bentley’s dream a reality, the couple called an adoption counselor.

“I know you said you don’t want to be pregnant again, so this seems like the next best option,” McKinney told Bookout.

“I mean, it’s not that I don’t want to be pregnant again it’s just that whenever I think about having another biological child, I immediately go back to that baby that we lost,” she said, referring to the miscarriage she had last year.

“I can totally understand that from your point,” her husband said.

The mom of three added, “I think we still have some grieving to do before we have fully accepted what happened. I just don’t want to make that decision thinking maybe somehow it’ll replace or fix the loss, you know? It’s just too fresh.”

The pair met with Rachel, an adoption counselor, later in the episode, who educated them on the process and what to expect while they revealed they would like to adopt an older child who was at least 4 years old or “preferably older than that.”

Rachel let them know that any child old enough to understand adoption would be living in foster care.

“And some of them, an older child especially, is going to come to you damaged. There may be some irreparable harm there already, things that might take years for this child to overcome,” the adoption counselor warned. “If you can’t handle that, or your children can’t handle that stress then don’t do it. You want a child that is going to mix with your family in the best way.”

After their meeting, McKinney was not fazed, he became more interested in adopting a child, telling Bookout, “I feel like this definitely pushes me more toward adoption… more than a biological child because there’s so many kids out there that need a good home.”

During an episode of Teen Mom OG in January, Bookout revealed to an MTV producer that she had lost a daughter to miscarriage.

“I had a miscarriage,” Bookout told her. “Her name’s Dandy, Dandelion.”

McKinney, visibly emotional, refused to talk about it, explaining he preferred to let his parents know before the news was released when the episode aired.

