Maci Bookout had a difficult decision to make on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The mother of three struggled with how to approach her ex, Ryan Edwards, about his substance abuse, which prompted her to find ways to keep their son, Bentley, safe.

“Bentley is going to grow up one day and see all this, so… hopefully by the time Bentley sees all this we’ll be on the other side of this, and if not, he’ll be able to see that I tried,” Bookout told her husband, Taylor McKinney.

When it came to speaking with Edwards, Bookout sought the help of a substance abuse counselor about how to best approach him about his addiction.

“I’m not sure what exactly he’s using,” Bookout tells the counselor on the phone. “But, sometimes, he’ll fall asleep when you’re trying to have a conversation with him, or he’s extremely wide-eyed and he doesn’t look right.”

Despite her good intentions, the counselor says she can’t be someone Edwards leans on, and must instead be “someone who is holding him accountable,” even if that means using the ultimatum of keeping him from seeing Bentley.

Struggling with the possible outcomes that the ultimatum could have on Bentley, such as her son being angry with her, Bookout accepts the possible ramifications if it means keeping her son in a safe and healthy environment.

“Bentley’s going to be mad at me,” she tells McKinney later in the episode. “He’s going to want to go to Jen and Larry’s [his grandparents] and I won’t be able to let him.”

“One of the things I’m concerned about is what happens in the time we talk and the time [Edwards] goes to get help,” she continues. “Obviously, he’s going to use or do something in that time period. What if it’s too much? I’m scared, but I’m more scared of not doing it.”

Meanwhile, the other mothers in the episode also dealt with possible life changing decisions.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra contemplated moving to Los Angeles, while Amber Portwood approached her ex, Gary Shirley, about having their daughter Leah spend time with her during the weekdays.

Farrah Abraham struggled to keep the peace between herself and her mother’s new fiancé despite feeling like he was making no effort to get to know her.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.