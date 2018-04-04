Maci Bookout has made some serious allegations against ex Ryan Edwards.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, filed for an order of protection against Edwards, 30, in late March and included their 9-year-old son, Bentley, as well as her two other children: Jayde Carter, 2, and Maverick Reed, 22 months, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney.

A rep for Edwards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bookout claimed in court documents obtained by E! News that Edwards “left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son” and alleged her ex “has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

The MTV star also alleged that Edwards had appeared at Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017 “under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me,” RadarOnline reported.

Bookout wrote in the documents, obtained by RadarOnline, that she feared for her son’s safety and cited Edwards’ driving under the influence as a factor.

Edwards was previously shown driving impaired during the season 6 finale of Teen Mom OG, while on the way to his wedding with Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, who was seen at times taking the steering wheel from him while on the road.

Bookout’s husband, McKinney, also filed for an order of protection against Edwards. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, he alleged Edwards called him on March 20 and “threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head.” According to a docket listed on the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, a judge was scheduled to hear the cases on Monday.

The news of the orders comes after Edwards was arrested in Tennessee last week for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge. He posted bail a day later, according to TMZ.

Edwards’ arrest came one day after it was revealed on the MTV series that he and his wife Standifer are expecting their first child together.

The couple secretly tied the knot last June before Edwards, whose battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show, headed to rehab.