'Hanging Up the Orange': Lydia McLaughlin Is Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County – Again

Lydia McLaughlin is “hanging up the orange.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is taking a “break” from the Bravo reality series and will not be returning for season 13, she announced in a blog post on her website.

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds,” she began the post.

McLaughlin, 36, said that she has “made great friendships” through starring on the show and feels “honored to be a source of entertainment and inspiration” to her fans.

“Being a full time mom to THREE little boys, publisher of NOBLEMAN Magazine, blogger, jewelry designer, author, and wife, I have a lot going on! I will continue to share my life and faith and use this platform to be a lightworker,” she continued.

Though the Bravo personality admitted that she “can’t help and be a little sad for my departure,” she is confident in her decision: I “100% feel it is the best for me and my family.”

“Lots of other dreams to make come true in my life and in no way do I want to make a career out of being a housewife. That just isn’t me. Life is short and I choose to focus on what makes me happy and brings me joy,” she said.

The mother of three — she shares sons Stirling, 9, Maverick, 6, and Roman, 3, with husband Doug McLaughlin — originally appeared on season 8 of RHOC and “decided to take a break and write a book and have my third baby” before she returned for season 12.

“That was the right decision for me although many people didn’t understand why I would walk away,” she said of leaving after season 8. “Gods plan is always good and it was the perfect timing for me with the launch of NOBLEMAN Magazine to return for season 12.”

She added: “I feel it is now, the perfect twist to once again hang up my orange.”