Luke Pell Would Totally Go on a Date with New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: 'Sign Me Up!'

Luke Pell knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a success on The Bachelorette, and the reality show alum says that the show’s latest star, Rachel Lindsay, has what it takes to find satisfying love.

“With her background, being a lawyer, I think she very well is going to be comfortable in that position — with a lot of people in a high-pressure situation,” Pell tells PEOPLE Now. “I think she’s going to do great.”

Pell, the 32-year-old war veteran who was in the running to be the Bachelor this season, says he feels Lindsay’s occupation offers a clue as to how she might approach handling all the men vying for her heart.

“She’s going to be, probably, very analytical going through the process with her background, and I think it’ll be interesting to see her kind of navigate those waters,” he says.

Pell also didn’t hesitate when asked whether he’d be interested in a one-on-one date with Lindsay, who was ultimately spurned by current Bachelor Nick Viall.

“Absolutely,” Pell said. “Sign me up!”

Vanessa or Raven? Almost-Bachelor Luke Pell Reveals Who Would Get His Final Rose

Pell also opened up to PEOPLE Now about the two women Viall must now choose between — Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi — and whom he predicts would earn his final rose.

“So, looking at their resume, I guess, from this standpoint, I would say that Vanessa has the winning Bachelor resume: the special education teacher from Canada, she’s a sweetheart,” Pell reveals. “She has all the bullet points. I love that.”

And he also shared what it’s like to be thisclose to be the one doling out the roses himself.

“It’s interesting,” he says. “I mean, I feel for the guy. Who’s ever in that position, it’s usually a tough position to be in. But it’s interesting to think about how close it was to being me.”