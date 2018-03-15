Luke Pell Is Back with His Ex-Girlfriend After Splitting from Stassi on Bachelor Winter Games

Luke Pell has someone special in his life, and he’s not afraid to show it off.

On Wednesday, the reality star made things Instagram-official with his girlfriend Holly Allen — almost a month after the demise of his relationship with his Bachelor Winter Games costar Stassi Yaramchuk unfolded during an incredibly awkward finale.

“Sometimes there’s more than what you see on [TV],” he captioned a photo of him and Allen holding hands.

Sparks flew between Pell, of JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, and Yaramchuk, of The Bachelor: Sweden, during the four-episode, Olympic-themed spinoff, which united two dozen-plus singles from the U.S. franchise and a smattering of countries across the world at a Vermont resort to compete in winter sporting events, with the winners of the challenges earning date cards.

But while the romance heated up on the small screen, Pell, 33, apparently iced things out when filming wrapped. On the reunion special that aired post-finale, Yaramchuk put Pell on blast for not putting an effort into their relationship when the cameras stopped rolling, alleging he never even tried to get her phone number.

Stassi Yaramchuk and Luke Pell Paul Hebert/ABC

Pell later told PEOPLE that he originally went on the show right after ending a yearlong relationship with Allen.

“I went on the show to find love, and I did find love,” he said. “It made me realize where my heart was, and that was to reconcile with my ex.”

Pell said that after filming wrapped, he and Yaramchuk had a “heart to heart” in which they spent hours talking about life and that “they weren’t going to have a future.” (She denied any such conversation.)

Luke Pell and Holly Allen

Now, the army veteran is happily reunited with Allen, which he called “the greatest decision I’ve made.”

“We’re together now and stronger than ever,” he said. “I’m in love with her. I’m just thankful that going on this show helped me to find where my heart really was and who my heart was with. I hate if Stassi was hurt in the middle of that.”