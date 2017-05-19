Lucy Hale Was 'Nervous' About Pretty Little Liars Sex Scenes At First, But 'Towards the End We Didn't Care'

As Pretty Little Liars approaches its series finale, fans will have to say goodbye to the beloved show — and to those steamy Ezria sex scenes.

PEOPLE caught up with Lucy Hale at The CW upfront in New York City on Thursday, and we had to ask the actress about her costar and on-screen love interest Ian Harding‘s hilarious memoir revelation that he “flossed at least three times” and “gargled [mouthwash] between every take” while shooting their first kiss in PLL‘s pilot.

“Not towards the end, he didn’t!” said Hale, 27, with a laugh. “I think when we started working with each other we were both super nervous and making sure we were in tip-top shape, and then towards the end we didn’t care.”

And as PLL comes to a close, Hale already has a brand new project in the works: The CW’s upcoming dramedy Life Sentence, which follows a young woman named Stella (Hale), who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer — only to find out that she’s going to live after all.

“It’s super exciting,” said Hale. “She’s been living like she was dying, because she was — she had cancer, and she’s been told she had X amount of time live, so she was making all sorts of spontaneous decisions. She got married, she thought life was wonderful and her family was perfect, and then in the pilot we find out she’s going to live, so she has to re-figure out everything. She has to figure out who she is … It’s sort of like she knew how to die, but she didn’t know how to live.”

Hale said that while the topic may seem dark, “the writing is so funny that it’s heartwarming.”

“Stella makes the most of it,” she said. “I aspire to be more like her. I think if everyone was like her, the world would be a much better place. She’s a fixer and she’s very optimistic and positive. I’m not always like that!”

FROM PEN: Justin Hartley Has Fake Spoilers for This Is Us Fans

Life Sentence will be Hale’s first major TV role since PLL, something she admits is “definitely weird, but very exciting.”

“I feel very blessed that I get to go from a show to another show,” she said. “I’ve been very lucky and very fortunate. We had such a long run on PLL — and it’s an amazing ending!”

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Freeform, and a premiere date for Life Sentence has not yet been announced.