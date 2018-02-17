Lucy Hale Shares a Romantic Kiss with Life Sentence Costar Riley Smith on Valentine's Day

Lucy Hale has a new man in her life!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 28, was spotted locking lips with her Life Sentence costar, Riley Smith, 39, after the pair shared a Valentine’s Day dinner together at Pace Restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hale was dressed casually for the dinner date, wearing a black leather jacket, ripped jeans and a pair of black heels, while she carried a pink rose in her hand, which was presumably given to her by Smith.

Smith also dressed down for the date, wearing a camel-colored jacket, jeans and a pair of boots.

MEGA

In September of last year, Hale previously posted a photo of the pair walking together on her Instagram.

“@jayson_blair : Vancouver’s #1 paparazzi,” she captioned the shot.

The actress previously dated musician Anthony Kalabretta.

The pair was first spotted together in 2015 at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and a few weeks later, they jetted off to Maui for a tropical getaway with several friends.

Life Sentence will premiere March 7 at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.