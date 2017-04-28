Lucy Hale Says She Quit Drinking to Be ‘The Best Version of Myself Possible’

Lucy Hale is beginning a new chapter of her life in a very big way: she has stopped drinking.

In an interview with Byrdie, the Pretty Little Liars actress says the decision came after years of struggling to fit in with the Hollywood “it crowd.”

“I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” she says. “I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

The Tennessee native, who moved to Los Angeles at the age of 15 to pursue acting, says that after years of attending Hollywood parties, she has “no interest” in that lifestyle anymore.

She now spends her nights at home with her dog, watching TV shows and binging on podcasts. Hale, 27, has also become a devote SoulCycler, which she says has become her “version of church.”

VIDEO: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Is Ending After Season 7

“I went through a phase that was almost like my freshman 15,” she reveals. “It’s so weird to see your weight fluctuate on a TV show. I go home, and my dad’s like, ‘You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!'”

As for what’s next on her resumé now that PLL will end after season seven, Hale says she’s excited to pursue anything, including film.

“Film is what I’ve always really wanted to do. There’s nothing that I wouldn’t try,” she says, citing a hero, Reese Witherspoon, whose career has taken a turn from movies to an HBO miniseries.

“Reese Witherspoon is one of my idols,” she gushes. “I love, love, love her.”