Together Again! Lucy Hale Reunites with Her Pretty Little Liars Costar Ian Harding

Attention, Pretty Little Liars fans: Ezra and Aria are still going strong!

Lucy Hale shared a photo from a recent reunion with her former onscreen love interest Ian Harding on Instagram Sunday. The photo, which appears to have been taken in a hotel lobby, shows both stars dressed for the cold weather: the 28-year-old actress donning a long grey jacket and blue baseball cap, while Harding, 31, wears khaki pants, navy coat and a beanie.

“Look who I found in Chicago,” the Life Sentence star captioned her picture.

Pretty Little Liars wrapped its seven-season run on Freeform (previously ABC Family) last June with their characters tying the knot in the series finale after a complicated relationship.

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding in Pretty Little Liars ABC FAMILY/EIKE SCHROTER

PEOPLE caught up with Hale at The CW upfront in New York City last year, where she responded to Harding’s hilarious memoir revelation that he “flossed at least three times” and “gargled [mouthwash] between every take” while shooting their first kiss in PLL‘s pilot.

“Not towards the end, he didn’t!” said the Truth or Dare star with a laugh. “I think when we started working with each other we were both super nervous and making sure we were in tip-top shape, and then towards the end we didn’t care.”

Hale did admit to having a crush on Harding IRL during season one of the series during a game of “Never Have I Ever” with her PLL castmates on Ellen DeGeneres’ online “Show Me More Show.”

“Whatever, I was 20,” she revealed after initially saying she wasn’t going to name her love interest.