Lucy Hale Says She's 'Thankful to Be Safe' After Her Home Was Burglarized

Lucy Hale is grateful for her safety after her Los Angeles home was burglarized.

The Pretty Little Liars star thanked fans for their support Tuesday and tweeted that burglars took some “sentimental items” from her house.

“Thanks for all the kind words about my house,” she began. “Luckily no one was hurt.”

“Sad to lose some sentimental items, but thankful to be safe,” Hale, 28, tweeted.

Hale’s home was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning, according to TMZ, and the perpetrator reportedly stole $15,000 worth of jewelry and purses. The LAPD told PEOPLE they can not confirm the burglary at this time because they are waiting to hear from the detectives investigating the case.

Soon after Hale sent out her tweet, her followers send uplifting message of support to the actress and her beloved dog, Elvis.

“So sad to hear but I’m glad that you and elvis are both okay, that’s the most important thing! sending you all our love,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Thank god you & elvis are okay. Was so worried but so happy you’re okay. Whoever did this is so disgusting. We are here for you & love you so much,” tweeted another.

Hale next appears opposite Tyler Posey in the horror flick Truth or Dare, in theaters this April.