Lucy Hale Reflects on Her First On-Screen Kiss (It Was with a Girl!)

Lucy Hale still remembers her first on-screen kiss.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode of Celebrity Binge Watch, a Snapchat-only series produced by Vertical Networks in which celebrities “binge” on their on-screen careers, the 28-year-old actress revealed her first on-camera kiss occurred during the pilot episode of 2006’s Secrets of a Small Town.

“My first on-screen kiss was with a girl,” Hale told her Truth or Dare costar Tyler Posey, who joined her for the episode.

After watching a clip of the smooch, Posey, 26, remarked, “That’s like the longest kiss ever.”

“I know,” Hale replied.

Later in the episode Posey also dished on what it was like having Jennifer Lopez play his mom during 2002 romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan.

“J.Lo was the coolest, sweetest movie mom I’ve ever had. I just felt really safe with her,” he said.

“She bought me an X-box,” he added.

But things didn’t go smoothly when the Pretty Little Liars actress tried to “fill in the blank” and guess what her character Aria said during a vindictive scene from series.

After being given the first half of the sentence — “For the record, if you hurt her, I will” — Hale guessed that her character went on to say, “I will push you off a cliff.”

“I feel like that’s something I would say,” she added.

But it turned out the real line had less to do with violence and more to do with baked goods.

After learning the rest of the quote was actually “I will crush your scones,” Hale immediately cursed before adding, “Crap, sorry.”

Celebrity Binge Watch airs April 10 only on Snapchat.