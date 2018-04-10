Shake It! Luann de Lesseps Shows Off Her 'Yoga Body' in a White-Hot String Bikini

Luann de Lesseps‘ heart may be in New York City, but she sure loves the Southern California sun.

The Real Housewives of New York City star traded the Big Apple’s wintry weather for Los Angeles’ clear skies and sunshine — including a change in her wardrobe.

De Lesseps, 52, stripped down to a white-hot string bikini Tuesday, when she shook her fit “yoga body” for cameras.

“Suite Breakfast 🍳🌴☀🕶@thelondonweho gunna be hard to leave this sunny 80 degree beautiful weather…it ain’t a la francaise😱” the Bravo personality captioned a Bommerang video of herself shaking her fit physique inside a hotel room at the London West Hollywood, where she enjoyed a “healthy breakfast.”

She added the hashtags “#sun #fun #losangeles #love #perfect #weather #healthylifestyle #yogabody #westcoast #healthybreakfast #countessandfriends #beverlyhills #westhollywood #rhony.”

The past four months has been a trying time for the mother of two, but she’s now found her footing and is focused on getting her life in order.

Last year, de Lesseps, who always drank alcohol socially, began drinking more heavily — at least seven drinks a day — following her August split from ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. — just seven months after they tied the knot in a New Years’ Eve wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Eventually, the alcohol wasn’t numbing the pain. “I would have the hair of the dog drink the next day, and drink more, and it didn’t feel good. Alcohol just stopped working for me,” she recently told PEOPLE.

On Dec. 23, she was arrested for disorderly intoxication after she ended up in the wrong hotel room at the Colony Hotel and clashed with officers who arrived on the scene. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant; she’s due in court April 13 and faces possible jail time if convicted.

Following her arrest, de Lesseps entered a treatment facility and began focusing on her personal well-being.

And since her time in rehab, de Lesseps has turned a new leaf: She hasn’t resumed drinking, and has also given up smoking, lost 8 lbs. and gotten into yoga and meditation.

“Everybody around me says, ‘Luann, you’re not an alcoholic.’ I don’t know if I am or not,” she said. “All I know is that not drinking works for me right now. Will I drink again? I don’t know. I miss good red wine. Not to say that I’ll never have good red wine again.”

“Who knows where we’ll all be tomorrow,” she added. “For today, that’s the choice that I’m making for myself.”