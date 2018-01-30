Luann de Lesseps Is Working on 'Plan B' One Month After Palm Beach Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is keeping a positive attitude following her Christmas Eve arrest.
The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a photo on Instagram Monday of a hand holding up the inspirational quote, “If ‘Plan A’ didn’t work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! Stay Cool.”
“Try again #life #planB,” de Lesseps, 52, captioned the post — which comes just over a month after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.
De Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach and was released on her own recognizance that same day.
She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement to PEOPLE, de Lesseps — who married now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2016 — said, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”
Following her arrest, de Lesseps — who pleaded not guilty to her arrest charges— voluntarily checked herself into an alcohol treatment center. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character,” she said in a statement.
Last week, de Lesseps shared a photo of herself practicing yoga poolside. She also returned to the Big Apple following her treatment and reunited with her RHONY costars: Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, and Tinsley Mortimer.
“It’s good to be home,” she tweeted on Jan. 23. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”
A friend who has seen de Lesseps since leaving treatment previously told PEOPLE, “She is doing great and in good spirits. She’s taking care of herself and is in a very positive state of mind.”