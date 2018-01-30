Luann de Lesseps Is Working on 'Plan B' One Month After Palm Beach Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is keeping a positive attitude following her Christmas Eve arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a photo on Instagram Monday of a hand holding up the inspirational quote, “If ‘Plan A’ didn’t work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! Stay Cool.”

“Try again #life #planB,” de Lesseps, 52, captioned the post — which comes just over a month after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

Try again #life #planB A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

De Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach and was released on her own recognizance that same day.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.