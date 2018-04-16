Luann de Lesseps Gets Closure from Death of 'Brilliant' Friend on Hollywood Medium

Luann de Lesseps is finally receiving closure years after the sudden death of one of her closest friends.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, breathed a sigh of relief after receiving a reading from Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henry in an exclusive clip on Monday while she and Henry were at one of the famed restaurants created by Jean-Claude Baker.

“I have one man coming through who I can tell is an individual who is not family, and he passed away at a premature age,” Henry, 22, tells the TV star. “He’s doing this to me [motions his hands toward his chest] and when they do this it’s their way of acknowledging that they take accountability for their passing or what caused them to transition.”

He continued, “This man I can tell comes across as very creative, kind of an energy of a very brilliant mind. The thing with this is they’re showing me double-edged sword, double-edged sword. So when they do that that’s their way of acknowledging that whatever good quality they had also might have been the thing that caused some torment internally.”

“Do you know of any situations pertinent to any individual dying at a premature age that contributed to their passing?” Henry asked de Lesseps.

“Yeah, the owner of the restaurant. He was a friend of mine,” de Lesseps revealed. “And he was very creative… but his own worst enemy in a way.”

“He’s having me acknowledge he actually took his life,” Henry said.

“Life was a cabaret for Jean-Claude. He was a man who liked to put on a great show,” de Lesseps said. “But you can tell there was a certain amount of sadness there and loneliness that I’m sure a lot of people didn’t realize. So, it was a surprise when he passed.”

Baker, son of Josephine Baker, died in 2015 at the age of 71. He was found dead inside of Mercedes which had been running in the enclosed garage of his East Hampton, N.Y., home, according to The New York Times.

Henry gave her closure, explaining, “He just needs everyone to know that nothing could have been done differently for him. He does not feel alone anymore. He comes through absolutely lovely. He’s very free.”

The reality star let out a deep sigh, saying on camera, “When Tyler said that you know don’t worry about Jean-Claude, he’s good, he’s happy. That made me so happy because I felt so bad about not being closer to him when he probably needed me the most.”

“You get caught up in your lives and people walk through the cracks and you can’t always save them.”