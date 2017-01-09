Inside Real Housewives Star Luann de Lesseps' Glamorous Wedding
A Night (or 3) to Remember: Reliving Luann de Lesseps' Lavish New Year's Weekend Wedding
Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach over New Year’s Eve weekend
By Ale Russian
1 of 12
Happily Ever After
The gorgeous bride and groom pose after saying "I do" in front of 250 guests in Palm Beach, Florida. "It was one of the best days of my life," de Lesseps told PEOPLE after the ceremony.
2 of 12
Kicking Off in Style
The Real Housewives of New York star and D'Agostino started their three-day wedding weekend by hosting an intimate group of people on a yacht for their rehearsal dinner. "We both own boats, were both into boating, so we thought, what a great place to do our rehearsal dinner," de Lesseps told PEOPLE.
3 of 12
Mr. and Mrs. D'Agostino!
The glowing newlyweds walked back down the aisle as a married couple for the first time while a crescent moon looked over the outdoor ceremony.
4 of 12
Proud Kids
The Countess's two children with ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps served as part of their mom's wedding party. Victoria was the flower girl while Noel was the ring bearer. Their father decided not to attend the ceremony "so that it could be a really special day for Tom," de Lesseps told PEOPLE.
5 of 12
A Night to Remember
"Luann put her heart and soul into the weekend and it really shows. She made all of her family and friends feel so welcome. I've never been happier, I couldn't wish for a better 50th birthday present than marrying Luann," D'Agostino told PEOPLE of the gorgeous ceremony.
6 of 12
Matchmaker
Dorinda Medley joined de Lesseps' friends and family in the wedding party — and was one of the few Housewives to get an invite to the wedding. "The reason I introduced Tom to Luann is because they're actually the same person," Medley told PEOPLE.
7 of 12
New Year's Bash
The wedding reception doubled as a New Year's Eve party for guests and D'Agostino's 50th birthday party. "To celebrate our wedding, New Year's Eve and Tom's Birthday with all my friends and family in one night was just magical. It was a dream," de Lesseps told PEOPLE after the ceremony.
8 of 12
Quick Change
The bride wore two different dresses during her wedding day — though it was supposed to be three! De Lesseps ended up having so much fun at the reception that she didn't want to miss a minute of it by having to change into her third dress. "Randi Rahm is a great fashion designer and a really dear friend," says de Lesseps of her wedding dress designer. "She knows me."
9 of 12
Time to Party!
De Lesseps had a surprise in store for party goers as a mariachi band joined the festivities right as the clock struck midnight into a new year.
10 of 12
Happy Birthday, Mr. D'Agostino
The former Countess couldn't let her new hubby's birthday end without giving him one last surprise — including a little help from Marilyn! De Lesseps hired a Marilyn Monroe impersonator to jump out of a cake and surprise D'Agostino, Jr. "When Tom walks into a room my heart skips a beat," the glowing bride said in a toast for her new husband before singing him "Happy Birthday." "I'm so proud to be Tom's wife."
11 of 12
A Sweet Treat
And of course, it’s not a wedding without a cake (or two). Made by Jennifer Reed of Sugar Monkey, the first was a classic-looking, six-tiered red velvet cake with the couple’s initials, T & L, and traditional bride and groom figures on top. For the groom’s cake — and surprise birthday cake —they had a confection shaped like a bottle of Tito’s vodka (D’Agostino Jr.’s favorite drink).
12 of 12
Stylish Feast
Dinner was quite the elegant feast, catered by Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud. Guests enjoyed chilled lobster, roasted tenderloin, red wine-braised short rib, carrots and black garlic, and potato mille-feuille. They topped it all off with an open bar pouring rosé, French wines, champagne and Tito’s Vodka.
