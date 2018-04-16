RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Tells Bethenny Frankel 'You Were F—ing Right' About Ex Tom D'Agostino

Luann de Lesseps was blinded by love — but now admits that her friends were right about ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip of Wednesday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps tells Bethenny Frankel that she regrets not taking her advice before tying the knot (only to have their marriage end after just seven months).

“Between you and I, I just want to say that I should have kind of heeded your warning, I just couldn’t see,” de Lesseps, 52, says while the duo are out to dinner with their pals. “I was in love, and love is blind, and that’s what happened.”

Frankel, 47, replies that she doesn’t want de Lesseps to feel pressured to apologize.

“I don’t feel like I have to,” says de Lesseps. “I just want to say that I wish I had taken my blinders a little bit off.”

After a bit more pushing from Frankel, the reality star faces the harsh truth.

“You were f—ing right,” she tells Frankel, and the two cheers with wine.

Frankel is taken aback by the admission.

“I didn’t even know this moment was coming!” she says in a confessional. “I was like, ‘I’m not worthy.'”

Back at the dinner, de Lesseps shares that she believed that D’Agostino could change from his single ways.

“I stood by my man because I loved him, until I couldn’t stand by him anymore,” she says. “Then he watched me fall on my f—ing face.”

De Lesseps then reveals that she’s not in touch with her former beau anymore.

“It’s really sad. It’s like a Greek tragedy in a way,” she says, to Frankel’s amusement.

D’Agostino and de Lesseps tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2016 — the day of the groom’s 50th birthday — when they hosted a lavish, three-day wedding weekend in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, the announced they were divorcing shortly after D’Agostino was spotted flirting with a blonde woman in Sag Harbor while his bride was at Jill Zarin’s luncheon in the Hamptons. Although the couple denied the allegations to Page Six, which first reported the news — D’Agostino’s rep called the sighting “total rubbish” — a source told PEOPLE, “Yes, Tom did flirt at the weekend.”

“Tom was 50 and had never been married,” the insider said. “He never wanted to give up his bachelor lifestyle.”

Castmate Sonja Morgan recently told PEOPLE Now that de Lesseps isn’t struggling back in the dating pool, joking, “the men come to us.” However, she said her friend’s perfect match needs to be someone who has “his own solid footprint.”

She explained, “I think she needs an older man with a lifestyle and his own set of friends.”