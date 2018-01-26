Luann de Lesseps Relaxes with Yoga 1 Month After Palm Beach Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is choosing to focus on her physical and emotional well-being following her Christmas Eve arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a photo of herself practicing yoga poolside on Friday — just over a month after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Ohm 🙏🏻” de Lesseps, 52, captioned the image in which she dons all-black yoga gear while doing a modified version of a supported headstand by an indoor pool.

Ohm 🙏🏻 A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:17am PST

De Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach — nearly a year after she wed now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in the Florida destination.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement to PEOPLE, de Lesseps — who was released on her own recognizance that same day — said, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Following her arrest, de Lesseps — who pleaded not guilty to her arrest charges — voluntarily checked herself into an alcohol treatment center. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character,” she said in a statement.

Earlier this week, she returned to the Big Apple following her treatment and reunited with her RHONY costars: Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, and Tinsley Mortimer.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”