Luann de Lesseps Rejects a Plea Deal for Palm Beach Arrest

The attorney for Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps rejected a plea deal Wednesday morning during a hearing at the Palm Beach County Court House in West Palm Beach, Florida, PEOPLE confirms.

“They said no when the the state attorney offered a settlement in her case,” Mike Edmondson, executive assistant to Dave Aronberg, state attorney for the Fifteen Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, tells PEOPLE.

A new hearing is set for April 13. Prosecutors gave no details of their settlement offer.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

“The case is still ongoing, it’s been rescheduled for 60 days, and everyone is still discussion,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

The reality star faces a third degree felony charge of resisting arrest by Palm Beach police officer Steven O’Leary with violence, the first degree misdemeanor charge of trespassing in an occupied room of the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and the second degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.

The felony charge could land her five years in prison.