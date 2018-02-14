Luann de Lesseps Rejects a Plea Deal for Palm Beach Arrest

The attorney for Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps rejected a plea deal Wednesday morning during a hearing at the Palm Beach County Court House in West Palm Beach, Florida, PEOPLE confirms.
“They said no when the the state attorney offered a settlement in her case,” Mike Edmondson, executive assistant to Dave Aronberg, state attorney for the Fifteen Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, tells PEOPLE.
A new hearing is set for April 13. Prosecutors gave no details of their settlement offer.
“The case is still ongoing, it’s been rescheduled for 60 days, and everyone is still discussion,” her rep tells PEOPLE.
The reality star faces a third degree felony charge of resisting arrest by Palm Beach police officer Steven O’Leary with violence, the first degree misdemeanor charge of trespassing in an occupied room of the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and the second degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.
The felony charge could land her five years in prison.
De Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 24, 2017, and released on her own recognizance the same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach.
She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the report filed by the Palm Beach County sheriff’s Office. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.
She was found trespassing in guest room of the Colony Hotel with an unidentified man, according to the police report. They had allegedly entered the wrong room and refused to leave.
Police stated that de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked a police officer. She also allegedly told the police: “I am going to kill you all.”
DeLesseps, who married wealthy entrepreneur Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve 2017 in Palm Beach before divorcing him seven months later, released a statement explaining her behavior: “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”
She kept her promise and quickly entered a rehab facility, issuing a statement to PEOPLE as she checked herself into a treatment program.
“I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” she said. “Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job that they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”
She finished by stating: “I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”