Luann de Lesseps is getting candid about life after her split from Tom D’Agostino.

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, the Real Housewives of New York City star reflects on her divorce after seven months of marriage.

“This has been one of the toughest times of my life — that, and getting divorced the first time,” says de Lesseps, 52, who was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years.

“I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail,” she adds. “I wake up at night, and my bed feels empty now that he’s gone.”

For more of Luann’s emotional interview, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

De Lesseps says she’s remaining “optimistic” with the help of her children, Victoria, 22, and Noel, 20.

“They’ve really been there for me,” she says. “Victoria goes to yoga with me; my son comes home just to be with me. They’ve been very understanding and supportive and just have my back.”

A day with my Peachy 🍑 #sunshine #happiness #love #family #daughter #summertime ☀️ A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

My loves 💙❤️💜#son #Mom #daughter #family is everything #happiness #momlife #love #home A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

FROM PEN: Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding Highlights

These days, de Lesseps says she’s working on “reconnecting” with herself, “focusing on my family and my business.”

She’s been keeping herself busy. “I have a new bedding line coming out, new Countess products,” she explains. “I want to pour my heart into music again, and I’ve been working on a book about resilience, about how I bounce back no matter what life throws at me. I don’t regret this marriage. I have learned from it.”