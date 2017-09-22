RHONY Star Luann De Lesseps Returns to the Studio to Record New Track After Divorce

Luann de Lesseps is back in the recording studio!

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a video on her Instagram stories on Thursday informing fans that she was ready to make music again, nearly two months after announcing her split from Tom D’Agostino.

“Here I am, back in the recording studio,” the 53-year-old reality star said, spinning around in a chair to show off the surrounding digs.

As RHONY fans know, de Lesseps has released three singles previously — the first being 2010’s “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

“Chic, C’est La Vie” followed in 2011, its video recorded on season 4 of the Bravo series, while “Girl Code” (featuring her daughter Victoria) dropped in 2015 after a season 7 battle with Housewives Carole Radziwill and Heather Thomson.

De Lesseps previously said that her new song will have something to do with her relationship to D’Agostino.

The former couple announced their divorce on Aug. 3, just seven months after walking down the aisle.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” de Lesseps wrote on Twitter. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Though the pair had a short courtship, their whirlwind romance had a lifetime of headlines attached to it fueled by rumors of D’Agostino’s indiscretions — which were often brought up to Luann by her fellow New York City Housewives as the RHONY camera rolled.

FROM PEN: Highlights of Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding

Those headlines won’t necessarily be a topic of the tune, but de Lesseps’ response to them and outlook on life now will.

“Listen, I’ve almost fallen off a camel, I’ve fallen into the rose bush, and I’ve fallen madly in love,” she told host Andy Cohen on a special Watch What Happens Live One on One filmed weeks after her split. “So I’m thinking ‘If you fall, make it part of the dance.’ ”

“I love the music,” she added. “So now I’m just recuperating and getting myself back.”