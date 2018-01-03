Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty to Christmas Eve Arrest Charges in Palm Beach: Reports

Luann de Lesseps has plead not guilty to her arrest charges on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.

The Real Housewives of New York star entered her not guilty plea days before New Year’s, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The Palm Beach County Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 after attacking a police officer in Palm Beach — nearly a year after she wed now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in the Florida destination.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

She had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

An assistant state’s attorney told the Palm Beach Post that de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer. She also reportedly told people, “I’m going to kill you all,” before her arrest.

In a statement to PEOPLE, de Lesseps — who was released on her own recognizance that same day — said, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source told PEOPLE that “Luann was out with a girlfriend at the Colony Hotel where she had her wedding brunch just a year ago — it was the first time she had been back to Palm Beach since the wedding.”

“Memories from that day came flooding back, she was emotional and her behavior was out of character,” the source added.

Days after her arrest, she exclusively told PEOPLE that she would be checking herself into a treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she said. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

“I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters,” she continued.