For Luann de Lesseps, the show must go on.

More than two months ago, the Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve and allegedly attacked a police officer.

“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” de Lesseps told The New York Times while reflecting on the incident.

Next week, de Lesseps, 52, will make her debut in cabaret show #CountessAndFriends, which is centered around her life — including her Dec. 24 arrest.

“I can’t avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach,” shared de Lesseps, who has since quit smoking. “I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously,” she said about the show, debuting Feb. 27 at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

“Craaaazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs,” she said.

De Lesseps had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

Police said Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. “Officer O’Leary then attempted to detain De Lesseps and remove her from the bathroom, at which time De Lesseps shoved Officer O’Leary with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door on Officer O’Leary face, striking him in the forehead. While De Lesseps was being placed in handcuffs she resisted by pushing and pulling away from Officer O’Leary and I,” the police report stated.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and a hearing is set for April.

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

She also checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility.

“The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously,” de Lesseps told The Times. “I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.’ ”