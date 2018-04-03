The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 taglines are here!

A decade after the hit Bravo show first premiered, the first ladies of the Big Apple are back to drum up a whole new season of drama. And with them comes an opening credits sequence sure to get RHONY fans squirming.

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer are all back for another season of fun. Like always, their taglines reference some of the biggest things happening in their lives — from Radziwill’s running of the New York City marathon and Singer’s ageless beauty, to Mortimer’s new hotel digs and Frankel’s B Strong charity.

Perhaps the most on the nose? De Lesseps, who tips her hat to the headlines she’s been making recently.

Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Carole Radziwill Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

Here’s the full list:

Radziwill: “In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything.”

Medley: “I have a big heart, but little patience.”

Singer: “Age is an issue of mind over matter: If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter!”

Mortimer: “Come on, why cook when I can order room service?!”

Morgan: “I’m not just a last name. I’m a legacy.”

Frankel: “It’s great to be successful. But it’s even better to B Strong.”

De Lesseps: “The most interesting people make the best headlines.”

In the trailer, which PEOPLE premiered exclusively, it appeared major feuds would be dominating the season.

Singer is still on rocky terms with Frankel after their season-long feud last year. But she’s not the only one on the outs with Frankel: Radziwill is also in hot water with her former BFF. Meanwhile, Mortimer, whose romance with Scott Kluth hit a rough patch, is still clashing with Morgan — as is Medley.

De Lesseps seems to be the only one getting love from all around, except from one unnamed person.

“She called me a convict!” de Lesseps cries, referencing one of her castmates.