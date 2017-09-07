Following her split from Tom D’Agostino last month, Luann de Lesseps has received an overwhelming amount of support and well wishes from friends and fans. But there is one Real Housewives of New York City costar star who has yet to contact her.

“They’ve all reached out to me for the most part,” de Lesseps, 52, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“I’ve seen Ramona [Singer]. I’ve seen Dorinda [Medley]. Tinsley [Mortimer], Sonja [Morgan] and Bethenny Frankel reached out,” she shares. “They all have apart from one.”

A source close to de Lesseps says they have no idea why Carole Radziwill hasn’t reached out.

“They feel bad, because they know that my heart was in it. In retrospect, I should’ve paid more attention to what they said — and I’m sorry that I didn’t,” de Lesseps says of her friends concerns before she married D’Agostino. “So, it’s almost like I want thank them for pointing things out.”

Although this season has been “one of the toughest times” in her life, de Lesseps is staying optimistic. In addition to her castmates, she has her fans and followers to thank for sending positivity her way.

“I read all the positive comments on Twitter and Instagram and, for the most part, it’s been mainly positive. There’s always the naysayers like ‘They told you!’ and ‘You should’ve listened!’ ” she says. “Yeah, maybe I should’ve, but I led with my heart and I’m human and it happens even to me.”