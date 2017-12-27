Luann de Lesseps Entered Incorrect Hotel Room with an Ex Before Arrest: Report

Luann de Lesseps‘ arrest on Saturday night came after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified male who was once her ex, according to reports.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, entered Room 407 at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach while a maid was busy completing a turn-down service that night, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported the couple was found in bed together by a security guard who promptly asked them to leave. De Lesseps was registered to stay in Room 327, according to Page Six.

A source told PEOPLE “Luann was out with a girlfriend at the Colony Hotel where she had her wedding brunch just a year ago — it was the first time she had been back to Palm Beach since the wedding.”

“Memories from that day came flooding back, she was emotional and her behavior was out of character,” the source added.

Julie Olson, who was with de Lesseps at the hotel, told Page Six the man was “a guy she had previously dated. It’s not a big deal.”

She said she was speaking to a female friend when de Lesseps and the man left the hotel’s bar. About 15 minutes later, Olson said the man came up to her and asked Olson to help the Bravo star, who “wouldn’t understand she was in the wrong room.”

“I think I got there a little too late when the damage was done,” Olson said.

De Lesseps was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

An assistant state’s attorney told the Palm Beach Post that de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer. She also reportedly told people, “I’m going to kill you all,” before her arrest.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the reality star said, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

The mother of two was released on her own recognizance Sunday, according to the Palm Beach Post, and Judge Ted Booras said she would be allowed to return to her home state of New York. However, he warned her not to ignore the charges against her. “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

She is due back in court on Jan. 25, 2018.