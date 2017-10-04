Luann de Lesseps‘ marriage to Tom D’Agostino is officially over.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, de Lesseps and D’Agostino settled their divorce out of court, finalizing it on Sept 18.

The Real Housewives of New York City star — who worked as a nurse — is currently throwing herself into charity work, helping out with the Red Cross in the Florida Keys.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the ground in Florida, de Lesseps said she had just heard the news.

“It’s what we both decided upon in the end, and even though we decided that, it’s sad,” she said. “It’s an end to something that was so, so incredible. And I just, I’ve got a lot of emotions. I don’t even know what to say. I mean, it’s sad. It’s sad for me, but I’m putting myself to work, keeping myself busy, and trying to move past it and move on to the next chapter of my life.”

As for D’Agostino, “We’re not hanging out, but we’re on friendly terms, let’s put it that way,” she said, adding that they intended to settle things swiftly: “We wanted it to be amicable, and that’s how we live our lives. ”

The businessman’s attorney, Daniel Lipshultz, confirms the case was amicably settled and that uncontested divorce papers were submitted Sept. 18 after D’Agostino filed for divorce in early August. Asked if there was a prenuptial agreement, he had no comment.

Now, De Lesseps is focusing on healing Florida with the Red Cross.

“I deeply pray for a better tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Today is a very sad day. I am going to do whatever I can in whatever capacity to help. Heading to the Florida Keys to help with the Red Cross because they are still in need #florida #puertorico #texas #lasvegas spread love not hate #comfort #love #worldincrisis #help.”

“Please help in any capacity that you can,” she urged. “Whether you donate your time or money, it doesn’t matter what matters is that every little bit helps. I registered with the @americanredcross when hurricane Harvey hit Texas back in August but it takes some time to go through the application process. So start the application now with any charity of your liking. We can all chip in to help humanity! The world needs love and we can provide it.”

De Lesseps wed D’Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in a lavish, three-day celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by several friends of the bride from the Housewives franchise.

The Bravo star, 52, was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years. D’Agostino, 50, had not previously been married.

Beset by doubts about their relationship throughout their whirlwind courtship, the pair weathered split rumors in mid-July, with a source telling PEOPLE the couple had hit a “major rough patch.”

“Tom and I are in love, and marriage takes work,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We are working on this together.”

On Aug. 3, de Lesseps officially announced their divorce via Twitter.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

De Lesseps later told PEOPLE that “this has been one of the toughest times of my life.”

Still, she’s been working on “reconnecting” with herself, “focusing on my family and my business.”

“I want to pour my heart into music again,” she revealed. “And I’ve been working on a book about resilience, about how I bounce back no matter what life throws at me. I don’t regret this marriage. I have learned from it.”