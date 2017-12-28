Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Is 'Shocked' and Saddened by Her Arrest: Source

Tom D’Agostino did not know his ex-wife Luann de Lesseps was in Palm Beach — where they wed last New Year’s Eve — when she was arrested just before Christmas, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source says that when the businessman heard what happened, he “felt really sad for Luann and her family that they had to go through this over the holidays,” and he was “shocked” that she was in town since she has “no ties” of her own to the Florida city where the former couple spent time together.

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino on their wedding day Patricia Dash/Revery Weddings

D’Agostino, 50, and de Lesseps, 52, tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2016 (also the groom’s birthday), during a lavish, three-day celebration. They announced their separation in August and agreed to finalize the divorce in October.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested Saturday night after she was discovered trespassing in the wrong hotel room with an unidentified male, according to a police report. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

Luann de Lesseps' mug shot

Police say de Lesseps “shoved” the officer who responded to the scene and “slammed” the bathroom door on his forehead. De Lesseps later also told police, “I’m going to kill you all,” according to the affidavit.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Another source told PEOPLE, “Luann was out with a girlfriend at the Colony Hotel where she had her wedding brunch just a year ago — it was the first time she had been back to Palm Beach since the wedding.”

“Memories from that day came flooding back, she was emotional and her behavior was out of character,” the source added.