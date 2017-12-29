Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself into Alcohol Treatment Center After Palm Beach Arrest

Days after her headline-making arrest, Luann de Lesseps is heading to rehab.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she will be checking herself into a treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she says. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.

I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

De Lesseps was arrested Saturday and charged the following day with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

She had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

According to the report, de Lesseps “shoved” a police officer who responded to the scene and “slammed” the bathroom door on his forehead.

De Lesseps later also told the officer “I’m going to kill you all,” according to the police report.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source told PEOPLE that “Luann was out with a girlfriend at the Colony Hotel where she had her wedding brunch just a year ago — it was the first time she had been back to Palm Beach since the wedding.”

“Memories from that day came flooding back, she was emotional and her behavior was out of character,” the source added.

The mother of two was released on her own recognizance Sunday, according to the Palm Beach Post, and Judge Ted Booras said she would be allowed to return to her home state of New York. However, he warned her not to ignore the charges against her. “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

She is due back in court Jan. 25, 2018.