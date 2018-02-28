Luann de Lesseps Declares 'Not Drinking Is Exhausting' & Jokes About Arrest During Cabaret Debut

Luann de Lesseps is finding her cool after an uncool year!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, debuted her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at New York City’s Feinstein’s/54 Below on Tuesday evening.

Dressed in a nude diamanté dress and a tiara, de Lesseps opened her show with The Beatles’ 1967 hit “With A Little Help From My Friends” before transitioning into a medley of her hits for which she received a roaring response from the crowd.

“I feel so much love in here,” the mother of two said to the audience which included pals Rachel Dratch, Michelle Collins, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon, as well as ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay who was in attendance with his girlfriend.

“I had a list of songs but had to reconsider ‘Jailhouse Rock,'” de Lesseps joked making reference to her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve when she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

Luann de Lesseps

De Lesseps, who had married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later, pleaded not guilty to the charges and a hearing is set for April.

Even through tough times, she channeled her experiences into positive can-do attitude specifically with humor. “I fought the law and the law won,” de Lesseps told the crowd, happily making fun of herself. “Crazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs.”

Following her Dec. 24 arrest, the reality star checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility.

“Not drinking is exhausting. Getting up at six and going to my meetings and to yoga and then filming Housewives. I’m dead by ten o’ clock I’m wiped out, I’m exhausted. And usually, I’m just starting at the Regency at that time,” she joked.

Even comedian Murray Hill chimed in when Morgan attempted to interrupt, saying, “Calm down Sonja, the show can’t afford to send two of you to rehab.”

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Says She’s ‘Not Proud of’ Her Arrest: ‘It Was a Really Bad Night for Me’

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps’ Arrest: See a Photo of the Injured Officer She Allegedly Attacked

As the Ben Rimalower and Billy Stritch-directed show went on, de Lesseps joked more about her treatment, specifically during a costume change when she told the crowd: “My dress is from my latest collection it’s called the ‘I lost ten pounds from rehab collection.’ ”

In addition to performing, the one-time Countess also read entries from her diary throughout the years, which she appropriately called the “Countess Diaries.” From dishing about former lovers to how she was approached with RHONY, de Lesseps told stories of her experiences before she became a Bravo-lebrity.

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Is Back from Rehab, Reunites with RHONY Cast: ‘It’s Good to Be Home’

“Luann was amazing! She rocked and was amazing,” Morgan told PEOPLE after she performed a duet of de Lesseps’ hit “Money Can’t Buy You Class” on stage.

“She was unbelievable. Such an amazing sense of humor and incredibly courageous. It was such a great show,” Bensimon said.

“Money can’t buy you class but it can buy you talent. She was amazing,” Carson Kressley gushed.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Says Luann de Lesseps Is Setting ‘Herself Up for Success’ Post Arrest and Rehab

While songs and juicy stories made for an entertaining night, de Lesseps ended her night on the ultimate high note with a Real Housewives zinger of her own.

“Just like the show the Real Housewives of D.C., the show must come to an end,” she said of the now-canceled one season spinoff.

De Lesseps recently said she knows that the show (and her life) must go on post-arrest.

“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” de Lesseps told The New York Times on Friday about the incident. “I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously,” she said about the cabaret show.

Adding, “The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously. I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.’ “