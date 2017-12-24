Luann de Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday after reportedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach — nearly a year after she wed now-ex Tom D’Agostino in the Florida destination.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

An assistant state’s attorney told the Palm Beach Post that de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer. She also reportedly told people, “I’m going to kill you all,” before her arrest.

The reality star was released on her own recognizance, Sunday, according to the Palm Beach Post, and Judge Ted Booras said she would be allowed to return to her home state of New York. However, he warned her not to ignore the charges against her.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said.

She is due back in court on Jan. 25, 2018.

A representative from Bravo and the office of the State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Luann de Lesseps Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday, de Lesseps narrated as a female friend held up dresses. Said de Lesseps, “Getting ready for pre-Christmas Eve.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for de Lesseps.

After nearly eight months of marriage, de Lesseps announced in early August that she and Tom D’Agostino were divorcing. They wed in a lavish, three-day wedding in Palm Beach last year over New Year’s weekend.

A source close to the Housewives previously told PEOPLE that de Lesseps had “hesitations” and “reservations” before their nuptials — “she had confided in friends that she knew something was up and that it didn’t gel — but she had to put on a good face to avoid embarrassment.”

One cause of well-documented friction between Tom and his bride? The former lifelong bachelor’s previous alleged infidelity and flirtatious personality created “a lot of trust issues” for the reality star, who was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009 and gave up her Countess title when she wed D’Agostino.

D’Agostino broke his silence on the divorce in September, telling E! News, “I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together.”

“The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great reality TV story line,” he continued, adding, “I wish Luann much happiness and love.”

The reality star is currently filming season 10 of the Bravo hit, which is expected to premiere this spring.