Luann de Lesseps' Arrest: See a Photo of the Injured Officer She Allegedly Attacked

Further details from Luann de Lesseps‘ Christmas Eve arrest have been released.

Nearly two months after the Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, the Florida State Attorney has released new evidence in court documents — obtained by The Blast —that will be used in de Lesseps’ criminal case.

The documents, filed Jan. 24, include an image of the Palm Beach Police officer, whom she allegedly kicked. The photo showcases the injuries on the officer’s head.

Circuit Court for Palm Beach County

She had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

Police say Lesseps, 52, slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. “Officer O’Leary then attempted to detain De Lesseps and remove her from the bathroom, at which time De Lesseps shoved Officer O’Leary with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door on Officer O’Leary face, striking him in the forehead. While De Lesseps was being placed in handcuffs she resisted by pushing and pulling away from Officer O’Leary and I,” the police report states.

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Later that week, de Lesseps told PEOPLE in another statement, “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

After checking herself into an alcohol treatment facility, she returned to the Big Apple and reunited with her RHONY castmates.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family,” she tweeted Jan. 23. “Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”