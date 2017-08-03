Doubters, Dustups & Drama: Inside Luann & Tom D'Agostino's Tumultuous 7-Month Marriage

Luann and Tom D’Agostino‘s marriage is over before the pair could even celebrate their paper anniversary.

The Real Housewives of New York City star announced Thursday that she and Tom are divorcing just seven months after they said “I do” in a glamorous, New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Beach (which is not West Palm Beach).

Though sudden, the split isn’t likely a surprise to RHONY viewers, who’ve spent most of season 9 watching Luann’s cast mates question the relationship. Then, just last month, the couple made headlines following a public spat, with Luann telling PEOPLE at the time, “marriage takes work.”

The drama all started before Tom and Luann even tied the knot, after it was revealed that the latter was spotted kissing another woman at the Regency Hotel – days after popping the question to his then-fiancée in February 2016. The 52-year-old opted to forgive Tom for his indiscretion, but her costars couldn’t seem to let it go.

In the season 9 premiere, Ramona Singer claimed the pair were in an open relationship, prompting Luann to continue to defend the romance.

During a later episode – also filmed before the duo were married – Luann’s friend Barbara Kavovit was caught on camera asserting that the reality star was running from infidelity rumors about her husband to be. Said Kavovit, “I think she has something to prove. She’d rather go through with it and get divorced than call it off.”

In another season 9 moment, Tom called himself a “dog with a collar” while chatting with an ex at a party just shortly after the wedding.

But in a June interview with PEOPLE, Luann maintained that her “married life is so blissful.” She asserted, “I’ve had the best few months of my life,” and insisted that any rumors of Tom straying were “totally untrue.”

Of the other Housewives, she insisted, “The other women are just drumming up drama, and I wish they could find their own happiness.”

A source later told PEOPLE that Luann had “hesitations” and “reservations” about marrying Tom just before the wedding, saying “she had confided in friends that she knew something was up and that it didn’t gel — but she had to put on a good face to avoid embarrassment.”

In fact, the insider denied Luann’s claims of newlywed bliss, saying, “There have been a lot of problems. She felt he was using her for her fame and he went from Ramona to Sonja to her. He’s a Housewife groupie.”

After the mid-July fight, Luann confirmed that there were issues in her romance, but told PEOPLE, “What couple doesn’t argue?”

“Tom and I have a very passionate love affair going and that’s why we got married. We love each other. And we’re working through problems,” she said. “A good healthy argument makes for good makeup sex. And we are having a lot of makeup sex.”

She insisted that she doesn’t let “gossip” ruin “the reality of my life,” and slammed reports that she slapped Tom during the public argument. “It was like a face hold more than a slap, really. It was a little love pat — it wasn’t a slap. A slap is something totally different.”

In her divorce announcement, Thursday, the former Countess wrote, “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

A close friend told PEOPLE, “They had lots of issues and really tried to make it work, but it was just obvious they weren’t on the same page.”

Luann was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993–2009 and gave up her Countess title when she wed Tom.