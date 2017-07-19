Luann and Tom D’Agostino may have hit a rough patch in their marriage after seven months, but that doesn’t mean they’re not enjoying the making-up period!

The couple had a PDA-filled night out in New York City Thursday night, smooching on the terrace of the Bowery Hotel at ACE’s Third Annual Foodie Ball — a charity event to raise money to help the homeless find full-time housing, employment, and economic independence.

Their big night out in the Big Apple came as rumors began swirling on Monday that the Real Housewives of New York City star and her 50-year-old businessman spouse — who raised eyebrows with their whirlwind courtship last year — had been involved in a public spat days earlier.

“What couple doesn’t argue?” Luann, 52, admitted to PEOPLE at the event — brushing off their struggles. “Tom and I have a very passionate love affair going and that’s why we got married. We love each other. And we’re working through problems.”

“A good healthy argument makes for good makeup sex,” she added. “And we are having a lot of makeup sex.”

While Luann and Tom were all smiles on Tuesday, the mother of two said the rumors being spread about their union has been tough — though she’s ultimately learned not to let them get to her.

“It’s been a hard couple of years,” she said. “People like to talk about Tom and I obviously, don’t ask me why. [They] like to make stuff up and they like to gossip and I’m used to it. I’ve been dealing with press for so long. I don’t let it ruin the reality of my life — which is the husband that I have, the children and my life. That comes first.”

Still, she didn’t take the headlines reported by Page Six on Sunday claiming she slapped Tom during a public argument at Le Bilboquet restaurant lightly.

“I did not slap him in the face. End of story,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “It was like a face hold more than a slap, really. It was a little love pat — it wasn’t a slap. A slap is something totally different. People magnify that because they want to make their story richer. People like to exaggerate.”

To help them get back on track, Luann said she’s planning a weekend getaway where they can really focus on their romance.

“We’re going to Newport this weekend to take a trip just the two of us to be alone; No people, no kids — just the two of us,” she said. “Relationships are all about communication and spending time together, so I feel like there’s a needed weekend in order. We’re just going to go away and enjoy each other.”

“Tom and I are in love, and marriage takes work,” she has told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “We are working on this together.

Meanwhile, the strength of the couple’s union continues to be questioned by her fellow New York Housewives on the hit Bravo show — once again coming up at the RHONY reunion, which filmed July 12.

Previously, RHONY cameras had documented the former lifelong bachelor’s struggle to adjust to life as a married man, compared himself to “a dog with a collar” in an episode filmed in January — just weeks after the couple’s lavish, three-day wedding in Miami.

The comment came after it was revealed by RHONY star Bethenny Frankel on the show that Tom had cheated on Luann days before their engagement party, kissing a woman at New York’s Regency Hotel in the wake of a bitter fight with Luann.

All that’s behind Luann and Tom now, though. And Luann said the women who once attacked their romance have come around and embraced it. “I think at the end of the reunion you’ll see, the women are finally happy for me,” Luann said. “They’re finally getting it.”

