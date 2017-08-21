Inside Luann D’Agostino’s Impromptu ‘Hit the Road Jack’ Performance 2.5 Weeks After Divorce Announcement

Like many women, Luann D’Agostino is channeling her emotions amid a tough breakup into song.

PEOPLE has confirmed the Real Housewives of New York City star did indeed take part in an impromptu performance of Ray Charles’ 1961 chart-topper “Hit the Road Jack” just short of three weeks after she announced she and her husband of seven months are officially parting ways — but the song wasn’t a serenade to Tom by any means.

“There was a singer there and she was singing ‘Hit The Road Jack,’ and she passed Luann the mic. Luann just continued and had a great time singing since she knew the lyrics,” a friend of the “Chic C’est La Vie” singer tells PEOPLE of the weekend sing-off, which was first reported by Page Six.

Luann’s pal does add, however, that the former Countess “didn’t realize the implications of the song at the time. She was just having fun — she didn’t change ‘Jack’ to ‘Tom’!”

RELATED VIDEO: Luann D’Agostino Announces She’s Divorcing Husband Tom After 7 Months

Indeed, the D’Agostinos have maintained over the past month that their split will be amicable.

“Tom and Luann … have been nothing but kind to each other,” a rep for Tom told PEOPLE earlier this month.

And Luann herself told RHONY cameras she was “on a mission” to make the marriage work despite the rumors that seemed to swirled around the pair during their whirlwind courtship and splashy wedding.

Ultimately the couple doesn’t “want to drag each other under the mud,” a source told PEOPLE on Aug. 4. “They both love each other. They care about each other. They just could not be married.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.