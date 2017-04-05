Luann D'Agostino Reveals Tinsley Mortimer's Biggest Challenge Fitting In with the RHONY Cast

Joining any Real Housewives cast as a new member can’t be easy — but The Real Housewives of New York City sounds particularly daunting.

PEOPLE Now caught up with Luann D’Agostino ahead of Wednesday’s season premiere, and the Bravo star opened up about their newest Housewife, former New York City socialite Tinsley Mortimer.

“You know how socialites, you know them just a little? You’re aware of them, you meet them, you don’t get to spend a heck of a lot of time with them or get to know them really well,” said D’Agostino, 51. “So I think her biggest challenge is integrating with a group of women like this, who have a history and have many years of working together and being friends … really just infiltrating this cast.”

“Not intimidating at all!” she added with a laugh. “I’m sure it was easy as can be for her.”

That being said, D’Agostino said Mortimer, 41, “holds her own.”

“She’s a little younger, she’s dating, she’s reinventing herself in New York from her past and moving forward,” said D’Agostino of the star. “I admire girls who change it up, switch it up and move forward — really fast.”

“Every season you never know what to expect,” continued D’Agostino. “We travel and we take a trip to Mexico, which is a lot of fun but also a lot of drama.”

“This cast has such a history together that there are so many things that are yet to be uncovered,” she added. “Even though you’ve seen us on the show for years, there’s always something new that comes up.”

The star also opened up about how her daughter Victoria, 22, and son Noel, 20, are adjusting to their new stepfather Tom D’Agostino, Jr.

“The kids love Tom,” gushed D’Agostino. “When you’re married, it solidifies everything. The children were in the wedding. Victoria was my flower girl and Noel was my ring-bearer. For them to see their mom walking down the aisle and getting married made it really solid for them.”

“They’re loving life,” she continued. “They’re totally grown and don’t live at home anymore. We have a lot of fun with them. When Mommy’s happy, everybody’s happy! Now Mommy is Mrs. D’Agostino.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.