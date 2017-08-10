Luann D’Agostino Says She Was ‘on a Mission’ to Make Marriage with Tom Work Months Before Divorce

Luann D’Agostino spent two seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City defending her relationship to husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr. amid a sea of rumors about his infidelity. But although she often painted a portrait of a blissful relationship, the 52-year-old former countess finally admitted just how hard she worked to keep her marriage together on Wednesday’s season 9 finale.

“I was on a mission to make this work and I did,” Luann confessed to viewers as she looked back at her relationship. “And guess what? We’re happy — I’m happy — and that’s all that matters.”

They weren’t, though. The couple — who said “I do” in New Year’s Eve nuptials — announced their divorce on Aug. 3, with Luann writing on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Luann put on a strong front during her seven months as Mrs. D’Agostino — even forgiving her then-fiancé for allegedly kissing a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel the day before their Palm Beach engagement party). Still, the signs seemed clear watching the series that Tom wasn’t looking to give up his bachelor status anytime soon, no matter how often Luann said otherwise.

Watching the RHONY finale back only made that more clear.

During a scene in which the two played tennis together, Luann all but admitted they were still getting acquainted with one another. “Tom and I have known each other for a year and a half,” she explained. “So we’re still in our honeymoon phase.”

Appearing to sound confident about their relationship, Luann proclaimed, “After all we’ve been through, Tom’s still here and that says everything.”

None of the fighting and bickering that Luann has since said tore them apart was captured for the RHONY cameras in the finale (nor was the makeup sex, thankfully). Mostly, the pair appeared to be happy — exchanging PDAs later in the episode at a party thrown by Tinsley Mortimer in honor of Sonja Morgan.

Filmed March 2 — just five months before the pair filed for divorce — the event did have Tom appearing to flirt with his ex-girlfriend, Missy.

She had previously revealed to Ramona Singer this season that she was dating Tom before Luann — and in fact only learned that they had broken up when she heard he was engaged to Luann.

Missy then chatted Tom up weeks after his wedding at Singer’s home, where he was caught in a “hot mic” moment referring to himself as “a dog with a collar.”

This time, Tom removed his mic before getting himself in too much trouble.

“The last time I saw Missy …,” Tom was heard telling their mutual friend, as Missy encouraged him to tell the story.

“I gotta unplug this thing,” he added, fumbling with this body microphone before turning it off. “De-mic!”

So did anything happen between them? Luann doesn’t think so — continuing to maintain that Tom remained faithful to her during their marriage. “I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not,” she told Page Six on Friday. “God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

“It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work,” she continued. “It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

No matter what, Luann appeared happy to be at the event with Tom. “It’s going to be fun because we can finally go to a party and not think everybody’s talking about Lu and Tom,” she told him on Wednesday’s finale. “I’ve gotten to a place where I feel like everybody’s really happy for us and settled with it. And it feels good.”

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s three-part reunion begins Wednesday Aug. 16 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.