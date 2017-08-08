Luann D’Agostino Enjoys ‘Time to Myself’ in Switzerland Following Divorce Announcement

For Luann D’Agostino, travel is a cure for divorce.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 52, shared a snapshot Monday on Instagram from her European vacation, along with the caption: “Just what the doctor ordered! #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness.”

A Luann insider previously told PEOPLE that the Bravo-lebrity was spending time with her children in the Hamptons before jetting off to Europe on a family vacation.

Last week, Luann announced her divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino, Jr., whom she wed in a Palm Beach ceremony on New Year’s Eve. Hours after making her separation public on Twitter, the reality star was spotted out in Sag Harbor, New York, without her wedding ring.

The former couple recently exchanged words over the phone, according to Tom’s rep. “Tom and Luann spoke this morning and they have been nothing but kind to each other,” his rep told PEOPLE on Saturday.

Born Luann Nadeau, she first got the last name while married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, 68, from 1993 to 2009 — and carried it after their divorce. The pair share two children, son Noel de Lesseps and daughter Victoria de Lesseps.

On Friday, Luann carried her display name reversal over to Instagram, where she posted an inspirational quote that gives some insight into how she’s coping with the end of her second marriage.

