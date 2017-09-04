Luann D’Agostino Sports a Bikini as She Declares ‘I Am Happy’ After Split from Tom

Luann D’Agostino is happy and charting her own course following her split from husband Tom.

It’s been more than a month since the Real Housewives of New York City star announced her divorce after seven months of marriage, but the breakup isn’t preventing the Bravo personality from having fun and enjoying the final days of summer.

On Monday, 52-year-old D’Agostino posted a video of herself smiling while driving a boat in a pink bikini.

“It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my…?” she wrote on Labor Day, and added the hashtags “#i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer.”

D’Agostino took to Twitter on Aug. 3 to announce that she and her husband were calling it quits. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” wrote the former Countess. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

This Wednesday, a special “One-On-One” episode of Watch What Happens Live with D’Agostino will air.

During the candid discussion with host Andy Cohen, which was taped from her house in Sag Harbor, New York, D’Agostino opened up about the final days of her marriage — including the red flags she ignored, the rumors that questioned Tom’s loyalty, and what ultimately caused their separation.

When asked if there was one things that led to their split, she said in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the sit-down interview: “It was the weekend before the reunion [aired], basically.”

“Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people,” she explained. “And I didn’t know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press.”

“That for me was like, the final straw,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ ”

Watch What Happens Live One-On-One with Luann airs Sept. 6 (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.