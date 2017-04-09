Louis C.K. and SNL Take on Liberal Internet 'Activists' in a Hilarious Music Video

Thanks to Saturday Night Live, there’s now an anthem for those who are fighting social injustices with their keyboards — and little actual action.

In a music video, the week’s host Louis C.K. stars as “Scott,” a man who is out to make the world a better place — without ever leaving his couch.

Backed by cast members Keenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata, the comedian shared a news article about the refugee crisis to his Facebook and writes “Black Lives Matter” in his Twitter bio.

“You solved the problem, Scott/ You brought the struggle to an end, Scott/ By sharing that article with 84 Facebook friends,” the SNL cast sings.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Those who are so minimally affected by the social media activism sing a chorus of “Thank you, Scott,” as Louis C.K.’s character feels proud of himself.

The lyrics even compare Scott to Martin Luther King, Jr., who they declare “didn’t do s— at all” compared to him.

The sketch hit home for many viewers, who shared their reactions of seeing themselves in Scott on Twitter.

Oh noes you guys. I'm totally Scott. But with a vagina. This moment of personal insight HIRTZ. #ThankYouScott #SNL — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) April 9, 2017

Wait. You mean my hashtag activism isn't changing the world? #ThankYouScott #snl — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) April 9, 2017

Let's be real though. All of us deep down are Scott when we take to Facebook and share articles to our hearts' content.#ThankYouScott #SNL — Gabe Iglesia (@GabeIglesia) April 9, 2017

That moment you realize that you are Scott

#ThankYouScott pic.twitter.com/mb8BD8Y7Zg — Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) April 9, 2017

“Let’s be real though. All of us deep down are Scott when we take to Facebook and share articles to our hearts’ content,” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user shared, “Wait. You mean my hashtag activism isn’t changing the world?”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.