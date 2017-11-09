'This Is Inexcusable': Stars React to Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Members of Hollywood are using social media to voice their outrage about the sexual misconduct allegations brought against Louis C.K.

In a New York Times article published Thursday, five women accused the actor and comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them. C.K.’s publicist told the Times his client would not comment on the accusations.

“F—— disgusting predatory creeps. I hope they’re all terrified,” Busy Philipps tweeted.

“Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate,” wrote Jason Alexander. “It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women – that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate.”

“For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won’t defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it,” tweeted actor and comedian Michael Ian Black.

Wrote June Diane Raphael, “this line made me particularly ill ‘He added that he had seen some of Ms. Schachner’s comedy and thought she was funny. ‘ THANK YOU TO ALL OF THESE WOMEN.”

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov allege that while with C.K., 50, in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleges that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleges she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleges that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

Ahead of the Times story being published, the New York premiere of his film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled Thursday.

The actor’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — which he was scheduled to tape Friday — was also canceled, with Shameless star William H. Macy taking his place on the CBS show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.