FX CEO Says Network 'Didn't Know' About Louis C.K.'s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

FX CEO John Landgraf is addressing Louis C.K.‘s exit from the network.

On Friday, Landgraf opened the Television Critics Association winter press tour referencing the statement the network released in November when parting ways with C.K., who had admitted to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations that were brought against him in a New York Times article.

“Our other statement at the time said that we would conduct a further investigation to determine if there was any misconduct on any of the five shows that Louis produces for FX,” Landgraf told press, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Having recently completed that investigation, we did not find any issues placing instances of misconduct of any kind during the eight years we’ve worked together,” he continued.

Landgraf was further asked if he had heard about the rumors surrounding C.K., to which he said the network “didn’t know about them.”

“I mean, the only thing I’m aware of is a blind item in Gawker, which to me that’s not an actual news story. It’s not a verifiable anything, it didn’t even mention names,” Landgraf said. “We had no awareness before the The New York Times report.”

The New York Times published an article in November in which five women detailed their alleged experiences with C.K., including him masturbating in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that while with C.K., 50, in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleged she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleged that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

In a statement, C.K. said the allegations “are true.”

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true,” he said. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them.”