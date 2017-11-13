Louis C.K.’s Former Manager: ‘What I Did Was Wrong’

Louis C.K.’s former manager has issued a statement on insinuations that he helped protect his famous comedian client despite hearing rumors of Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct.

Dave Becky wrote a lengthy response, confirmed by EW, about his role in the stand-up comic’s actions — most specifically about an incident at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen in 2002, when Louis C.K. allegedly exposed himself to comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov in his hotel room. Goodman and Wolov said they “heard that Louis C.K.’s manager was upset that they were talking about [the misconduct] openly.” Becky originally told the Times: “I never threatened anyone.”

Here’s Becky’s new full statement:

“I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia. If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do.

I am providing this context so that others do not make the same mistake I did. At that time, I heard the story third-hand, and I interpreted the conversation as two women telling a story about a sexual encounter with a then-married Louis. Albeit enormously embarrassing, in no way did I interpret the interaction as threatening or non-consensual. I misperceived the casual way the story was portrayed to me — instead, I should have recognized that it must have been a mask for their unease and discomfort in the face of his detestable behavior. My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity. I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover-up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.

In hindsight, I was operating blindly from a one-sided place of privilege. Until last week, I knew only of this one isolated incident. Although this may sound naïve, it is true. Never once, in all of these years, did anyone mention any of the other incidents that were reported recently — I am appalled to learn of these. I have come to realize my status wielded an atmosphere where such news did not reach me, or worse yet, that it seemed such news did not matter to me. It does. It matters tremendously.

I am going to take time to reflect on this, to educate myself daily, and to strive towards a more enlightened path. I want to ensure that all voices around me are heard, and that everyone is treated respectfully and empathetically. More than anything, I want to create an environment that is a better, safer and fairer place.”

Last week Louis C.K. drew fire for leaving out an “I’m sorry” in his widely read statement admitting sexual misconduct, while Becky notably included a couple of them in his.

Since The New York Times report on Thursday, Louis C.K.’s business partners have issued statements distancing themselves from the comedian to varying degrees. Netflix canceled an upcoming planned stand-up special (but will keep his previous specials), HBO pulled his content from its On Demand library, FX has cut ties with C.K.from all of his shows on their network, his publicist Lewis Kay has separated from him, and The Orchard has scrapped its plan to distribute his film, I Love You, Daddy.