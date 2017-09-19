Celebs Felt the Earthquake in L.A. Last Night and Sort of Freaked Out: ‘I Almost Peed My Pants’

While most of the east coast slumbered, residents of L.A. felt the effects of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday night — including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit the Westwood Village area around 11:20 p.m. local time with SoCal residents feeling tremors everywhere from Los Angeles to Costa Mesa, Upland, the Pacific Palisades and more.
While no injuries or damage has been reported yet, celebrities were vocal about the shaking on Twitter.
Kim Kardashian West, for one, was wide awake after the quake — telling a friend that while her husband Kanye West and kids North and Saint West had gone back to bed, she was still feeling the rush of being jolted out of her sleep by the earthquake.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even offered a helping hand to actress and friend Malika Haqq, who said she was too scared to sleep alone.
Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods were scared — the Kylie Cosmetics maven sharing a tweet to her pal from The Walking Dead.
Chrissy Teigen felt it, noting that the quake was the first she’s experienced in Los Angeles since giving birth to
Billy on the Street star Billy Eichner wasn’t too pleased, seeing as the quake pulled focus from his 39th birthday celebrations.
He and Teigen then had some fun together in the earthquake’s aftermath.
Josh Gad, whose new movie Marshall hits theaters Oct. 13, poked fun of himself for his own response to the quake. After explaining that he had put a glass of a water on his night stands when the shaking started, he spent time scrolling Twitter rather than check on his two young daughters, Ava and Isabella.
Here are how some other stars reacted to the earthquake:
RELATED VIDEO: Billy Eichner Talks Juggling Friends from College and American Horror Story
The USGS said Monday light to moderate shaking — categorized as intensity 4 and 5 —was felt in some parts of California, but would not be enough to cause significant damage.
The government research group defines intensity 5 shaking as moderate, or “felt by nearly everyone; many awakened. Some dishes, windows broken. Unstable objects overturned. Pendulum clocks may stop.”
Intensity 4 shaking, or light shaking, can awaken residents, shake dishes, and cause walls, widows and doors to make a crackling sound. They compare it to the sensation of “a heavy truck striking a building.”
“We get these size earthquakes fairly frequently,” the U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Zachary Reeves told The Los Angeles Times. “Any severe damage would be pretty unlikely.”