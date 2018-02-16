Fuller House star Lori Loughlin has “raised” three TV kids with her costar John Stamos. But how does she think the newlywed and father-to-be will do as a real-life parent?

On Friday’s Megyn Kelly Today, Loughlin explored the topic while discussing her friendship with Stamos. And don’t worry — Stamos has the Aunt Becky seal of approval.

“He will be a wonderful dad,” the 53-year-old star gushed to Kelly.

“We are still very good friends,” she added. “He just got married … and [wife Caitlin McHugh] is a wonderful girl. She is really good for him and I am very happy for him.”

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Jerod Harris/WireImage

Loughlin has been vocal about her love for her costar and friend. In October, she congratulated Stamos on Twitter for his then-engagement, saying, “no one deserve[s] a happy ending more than you my old friend.”

Stamos married McHugh, 31, after almost two years of dating on Feb. 3 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The reception was held at Stamos’ home in Beverly Hills.

Both Disney lovers (McHugh is an active Disneybounder, a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park), they had their honeymoon at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Stamos had proposed to McHugh at Disneyland in California.

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos Caitlin McHugh Instagram

With the wedding now behind them, the newlyweds will gear up for their next major role — as parents. Stamos previously told PEOPLE he “always wanted to be a dad” but wasn’t sure it was in the cards until now.

He and McHugh had “talked about” having a baby in the past, and then everything just fell into place. “We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” Stamos said.

McHugh suggested, “ ‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’ ” Stamos recalled, revealing she jokingly responded, “ ‘Because you’re old.’ ”

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty

The couple are overjoyed to be adding to their family, though they’re keeping mum on the baby’s sex for now.

And like Loughlin, Stamos knows his years on Full House and Fuller House as Uncle Jesse will come in handy.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos said, joking, “I’ve done every shtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”