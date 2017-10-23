Lori Loughlin Congratulates Her TV Husband John Stamos on His Engagement with the Sweetest Message

Lori Loughlin couldn’t be happier that her TV husband John Stamos just got engaged in real life!

On Sunday, Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Caitlin McHugh, in an adorable Instagram post that he also shared on Twitter.

“I asked…and she said yes!…And we lived happily ever after,” the 54-year-old wrote alongside a cartoon version of him and McHugh, 31, sharing a loving embrace in front of a Disneyland castle.

And minutes after Stamos shared his happy news on Twitter, Loughlin, 53, congratulated her Fuller House costar, saying, “and no one deserve[s] a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congratulations to you both. Sending so much love”

Stamos proposed to McHugh at Disneyland, Stamos’ rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. He made a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged Stamos to “just ask the girl.” And ask he did.

The actor then whisked her to 21 Royal, where they celebrated with their families.

Stamos first revealed he was a taken man during an appearance on The View in March 2016 while discussing his collaboration with the Beach Boys. “This girl I’m dating she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,’ ” the actor said. “So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!’ ”

Co-host Joy Behar jokingly asked if his girlfriend is “submissive or dominant.”

“I’ll tell you tomorrow night,” he joked.

Earlier this year, the duo completed a short film called Ingenueish, which Stamos directed while McHugh starred.

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” McHugh told Entertainment Tonight in January. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

“They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together,” she joked. “I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

Still, McHugh added that the public won’t see her and Stamos’ relationship play out in the headlines.

“We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy,” she added. “We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.