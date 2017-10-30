People

Exclusive

TLC's Long Lost Family Is Returning with 6 New, Emotional Stories

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

 

Grab your tissue box, because Long Lost Family is returning to television.

On Nov. 6, TLC’s emotional show about reuniting people with their long-lost biological family members is back for six new episodes  and PEOPLE has your exclusive first look at the touching stories to come.

In the second part of season 2, Long Lost Family will explore what happens to a woman whose mother left her in the middle of the street when she was 4 years old, a pair of siblings seeking out their sperm donor father, a 49-year-old gay man who learns he’s a dad, and a woman who was left in a basket on an Amish family’s doorstep when she was just a baby and wants to find out when her real birthday is.

Watch the full trailer above.

Long Lost Family returns Monday, Nov. 6 on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.