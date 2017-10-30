TLC's Long Lost Family Is Returning with 6 New, Emotional Stories

Grab your tissue box, because Long Lost Family is returning to television.

On Nov. 6, TLC’s emotional show about reuniting people with their long-lost biological family members is back for six new episodes — and PEOPLE has your exclusive first look at the touching stories to come.

In the second part of season 2, Long Lost Family will explore what happens to a woman whose mother left her in the middle of the street when she was 4 years old, a pair of siblings seeking out their sperm donor father, a 49-year-old gay man who learns he’s a dad, and a woman who was left in a basket on an Amish family’s doorstep when she was just a baby and wants to find out when her real birthday is.

Watch the full trailer above.

Long Lost Family returns Monday, Nov. 6 on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.