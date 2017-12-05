Just a day after Theresa and Larry Caputo announced they were separating, Long Island Medium‘s season finale revealed just what went wrong.

On Monday night’s episode, Larry opened up about why he and Theresa were struggling after 28 years of marriage.

“We’re having a difficult time,” he explained, according to E! Online, to his friend, Danny. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He continued, “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

The two released a joint statement on Sunday announcing their separation.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” the statement read. “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple shares two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

On the Nov. 13 episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa, 51, confessed that she and her husband were going through a rough patch.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she shared with a close friend over dinner. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

“I don’t understand it,” she continued. “I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'”

But Theresa — who admitted her career as a medium has affected “every relationship” in her life — said she didn’t believe her job was the sole reason for their marital struggles.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” she said in a teary confessional. “I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

While she didn’t bring up the possibility of divorce directly, Theresa admitted that there was a “strain” in the marriage.

“I love what I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered,” she explained. “Just getting together with family, you know, just going to lunch. Things are just hard, you know? And just trying to the best that I can.”