Blue Lagoon's Christopher Atkins Reveals the Gift He Gave to His Father on His Deathbed

Theresa Caputo strikes again!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Long Island Medium, the TLC star is performing a group reading at a private home when she begins communicating with the spirit of Blue Lagoon star Christopher Atkins‘ father.

“Did you try to play baseball or something?” asks Caputo, 50, as Atkins laughs in disbelief.

“Yeah,” he confessed. “Now you’re getting really weird, okay? I’m sure you’ve heard this before!”

The 56-year-old actor then goes on to reveal the unbelievable connection between baseball and his father.

“I was going to play pro baseball — it was my dream,” he says. “I had a coach tell me that the Phillies were going to draft me, but I had all these knee operations so I missed out. But there was a really interesting baseball connection for when he died.”

“My son was playing college ball in North Carolina, and I got a phone call while the family was sitting around the bed when he was dying,” he recalled. “I answered it and there was screaming and yelling. I said to my dad: ‘Grant just got the game-winning hit, and I know he did it for you, and everybody who loves you the most is sitting around the bed right now. It doesn’t get any better than this.’ ”

“My mom leaned into him and said: ‘It’s a good time to go’ — and he died,” continued Atkins. “And that’s a true story.”

Long Island Medium airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.