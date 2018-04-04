Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Husband Larry Living on Opposite Coasts in Wake of Split

Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry Caputo are living on opposite coasts in the wake of their split.

“Right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York,” Theresa, 51, told Extra.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” the Long Island Medium star said.

Of living on her own, Theresa admitted that it’s “an adjustment, but I’m doing okay.”

Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

After nearly three decades of marriage, the couple announced in a joint statement to PEOPLE in December that they were splitting.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” they said. “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple shares two adult children: Larry Jr., and Victoria.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she tweeted after the separation announcement. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

In a previous episode of Long Island Medium, the reality star revealed that her marriage was going through a rough patch.

WATCH: ‘Long Island Medium’s’ Larry Caputo Opens Up About What Went Wrong in His Marriage to Theresa

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she explained to a close friend over dinner in a clip shared by E! News. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Theresa continued, “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ ”

The medium got emotional as she explained what she called a “strain” on their marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told the camera. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”